UPDATE1-PharMerica rejects Omnicare's $441 mln offer again

* Urges stockholders to reject Omnicare's bid
* Says offer "deficient" and lacks in price
Sept 20 U.S. pharmacy services provider
PharMerica Corp rejected a $441 million buyout offer
from larger rival Omnicare Inc two weeks after Omnicare
said it is approaching PharMerica's shareholders directly.
Omnicare's bid in August was rejected by PharMerica saying
the offer undervalued the company and could run into regulatory
hurdles.
"The PharMerica board believes that the continued pursuit of
our strategic plan will yield greater value for PharMerica
stockholders than the Omnicare offer," Chief Executive Gregory
Weishar said in a statement.
Weishar urged the stockholders to reject the offer, calling
it "deficient" and said it lacks in both price and certainty of
closing.
Two weeks ago, Omnicare said it would take its $15 a share
offer to PharMerica's shareholder's directly while PharMerica
said it would review the offer.
The board also said Omnicare publicized the offer during a
period of market volatility in order to claim an inflated
premium, after it was rejected in July.
PharMerica shares closed at $14.39 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange, slightly lower than Omnicare's offer price
of $15 per share. Omnicare shares closed at $29.11 on the same
exchange.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)