UPDATE 1-PharMerica adopts poison pill to thwart takeover

BRIEF-Foundation Building Materials shares open 12.9 pct above IPO price in debut
* Foundation Building Materials Inc shares open at $15.80 in debut, above IPO price of $14.00 per share Further company coverage:
(Follows alerts)
Aug 25 U.S. pharmacy services provider PharMerica Corp adopted a poison pill to prevent hostile takeovers, two days after Omnicare Inc went public with its bid to acquire the company for $441 million.
The stockholder rights plan -- commonly referred to as a poison pill -- gives the company the right to issue new shares if a shareholder acquires a 15 percent stake or more, thus diluting the holdings of the shareholder.
On Tuesday, PharMerica rejected Omnicare's bid saying it undervalued the company and could run into regulatory hurdles.
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc is acting as financial adviser for PharMerica.
Shares of PharMerica were up 2.45 percent at $14.19 on Thursday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Foundation Building Materials Inc shares open at $15.80 in debut, above IPO price of $14.00 per share Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 5.15 percent passive stake in Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2kbiy3b] Further company coverage: