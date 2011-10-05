UPDATE 1-Omnicare extends tender offer deadline for PharMerica

* Omnicare extends tender offer deadline to Dec. 2
* Offer was scheduled to expire on Oct. 4
* PharMerica shares up 4 pct
(Follows alerts)
Oct 5 Pharmacy services provider Omnicare Inc
extended by two months its deadline for PharMerica
Corp's shareholders to tender their shares, as part of a
hostile bid for its smaller rival.
PharMerica shares rose 4 percent to $12.40 in trading before
the bell. They had closed at $11.91 Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Pharmerica has twice rejected Omnicare's $441 million buyout
offer since late August and adopted a poison pill to thwart the
acquisition.
Omnicare said PharMerica shareholders now had time until
Dec. 2 to tender their shares. The $15-per-share offer was to
expire on Tuesday.
Shares of Omnicare closed at $21.62 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)