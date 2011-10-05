UPDATE 1-Omnicare extends tender offer deadline for PharMerica

* Omnicare extends tender offer deadline to Dec. 2

* Offer was scheduled to expire on Oct. 4

* PharMerica shares up 4 pct (Follows alerts)

Oct 5 Pharmacy services provider Omnicare Inc extended by two months its deadline for PharMerica Corp's shareholders to tender their shares, as part of a hostile bid for its smaller rival.

PharMerica shares rose 4 percent to $12.40 in trading before the bell. They had closed at $11.91 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Pharmerica has twice rejected Omnicare's $441 million buyout offer since late August and adopted a poison pill to thwart the acquisition.

Omnicare said PharMerica shareholders now had time until Dec. 2 to tender their shares. The $15-per-share offer was to expire on Tuesday.

Shares of Omnicare closed at $21.62 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)