UPDATE 1-Omnicare offers to buy Pharmerica for $441 mln

Aug 23 Pharmaceutical services provider Omnicare Inc said it offered to buy smaller rival PharMerica Corp for $441 million in cash.

The offer at $15 a share represents a premium of 37 percent to PharMerica's Monday close.

Including PharMerica's net debt, the transaction will be worth about $716 million. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

