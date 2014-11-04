版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 4日 星期二 18:55 BJT

BRIEF-Pharming Group confirms receipt of $20 mln milestone payment from Salix Pharmaceuticals

Nov 4 Pharming Group Nv

* Pharming confirms receipt of $20 million milestone payment from Salix Pharmaceuticals

* Milestone paid according to terms and conditions of Ruconest commercialization agreement between Salix and Pharming

* Receipt of milestone payment strengthens company's debt-free balance sheet to more than 38 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐