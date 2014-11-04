BRIEF-Pharming Group confirms receipt of $20 mln milestone payment from Salix Pharmaceuticals

BRIEF-TowneBank to buy Paragon Commercial Corp and Paragon Commercial Bank
* Towne Bank expands north Carolina presence through the acquisition of Paragon Commercial Corporation and Paragon Commercial Bank
Nov 4 Pharming Group Nv
* Pharming confirms receipt of $20 million milestone payment from Salix Pharmaceuticals
* Milestone paid according to terms and conditions of Ruconest commercialization agreement between Salix and Pharming
* Milestone paid according to terms and conditions of Ruconest commercialization agreement between Salix and Pharming

* Receipt of milestone payment strengthens company's debt-free balance sheet to more than 38 million euros
* UPS generates 6.2% revenue growth and increases Q1 eps to $1.32
* Caci awarded $48 million prime contract to support U.S. Army chief information officer/G-6