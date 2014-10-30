版本:
BRIEF-Pharming Group 9-month revenues from product sales increase to 2.2 mln euros

Oct 30 Pharming Group NV :

* 9-month revenues from product sales increased to 2.2 million euros versus 0.6 million euros last year

* 9-month revenues from license fees decreased to 1.6 million euros from 5.4 million euros last year

* Total cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) increased to 23.8 million euros at Sept. 30 from 19.2 million euros at year end 2013

* Sales for 2014 (not including U.S. sales) are now expected to increase from 1.0 million euros in 2013 to 2.8 million euros, instead of previously expected 3.0 million euros Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1p4Wft4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
