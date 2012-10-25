Russia's Pharmstandard Q3 sales rise 84 pct

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 3
MOSCOW Oct 25 Pharmstandard, Russia's top drugmaker, said on Thursday its third-quarter sales soared 84 percent, year-on-year, boosted by an early state tender for anti-cancer drugs.
Sales totalled 14.7 billion roubles ($469.32 million) compared to 8 billion roubles in the same period of 2011, the company said in a statement.
It said sales of Johnson & Johnson's anti-cancer drug Velcade totalled 4.8 billion roubles, accounting for one third of total revenue, after the government shifted its tender to the third quarter from the fourth quarter.
As a result, total sales of third-party products soared 308 percent to stand at 8.1 billion roubles, while sales of the company's own drugs were up 8.3 percent to 6.2 billion roubles.
