版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 14:44 BJT

Russia's Pharmstandard Q3 sales rise 84 pct

MOSCOW Oct 25 Pharmstandard, Russia's top drugmaker, said on Thursday its third-quarter sales soared 84 percent, year-on-year, boosted by an early state tender for anti-cancer drugs.

Sales totalled 14.7 billion roubles ($469.32 million) compared to 8 billion roubles in the same period of 2011, the company said in a statement.

It said sales of Johnson & Johnson's anti-cancer drug Velcade totalled 4.8 billion roubles, accounting for one third of total revenue, after the government shifted its tender to the third quarter from the fourth quarter.

As a result, total sales of third-party products soared 308 percent to stand at 8.1 billion roubles, while sales of the company's own drugs were up 8.3 percent to 6.2 billion roubles.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐