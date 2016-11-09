UPDATE 1-PHH to pay $28 mln fine to end New York mortgage probe

(Adds comments, details from settlement, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 9 PHH Corp will pay a $28 million
fine after examiners uncovered "persistent shortcomings" in its
mortgage origination and servicing practices, New York Governor
Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday.
Under a consent order with the New York State Department of
Financial Services, the company's PHH Mortgage Corp unit and its
PHH Home Loans LLC affiliate will also employ an outside auditor
for one year, to help identify and make refunds to borrowers who
were overcharged on closing costs.
Following examinations conducted between 2010 and 2014, PHH
was accused of mishandling foreclosures, including by failing to
provide relief to qualified borrowers, and letting employees
sign foreclosure-related documents after "perfunctory" reviews.
The Mount Laurel, New Jersey-based company was also accused
of imposing larger-than-expected fees on unwary borrowers, and
using a compensation plan that would reward employees for
steering borrowers into risky or unnecessarily costly loans.
"New Yorkers deserve peace of mind when shopping for a
mortgage and this administration has zero tolerance for lenders
who seek to cut corners and disregard the law" at borrowers'
expense, Cuomo said in a statement.
In a statement, PHH said it settled to avoid the cost and
distraction of litigation, and has made "substantial strides" in
improving its servicing operations. It previously said it had
set aside money for the accord in this year's third quarter.
New York said PHH closed roughly 6,600 residential mortgage
loans in the state from 2010 to 2014, and ended the period
servicing 205,561 loans there on which borrowers still owed
nearly $39 billion.
The company's nationwide servicing portfolio totaled more
than $227 billion at the time, New York said.
PHH Home Loans is a joint venture between PHH and Realogy
Holdings Corp, PHH said.
In afternoon trading, PHH shares were down 51 cents, or 3.5
percent, at $14.06 on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Washington, D.C.; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)