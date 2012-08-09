版本:
New Issue-PHH Corp sells $275 mln notes

Aug 9 PHH Corporation on Thursday sold
$275 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan, Barclays Capital,
Citigroup, RBC, RBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PHH CORPORATION 

AMT $275 MLN    COUPON 7.375 PCT   MATURITY    09/01/2019
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   03/01/2013
MOODY'S Ba2     YIELD 7.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/23/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 624 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

