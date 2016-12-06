版本:
Philadelphia Energy CEO Rinaldi to retire in March - source

NEW YORK Dec 6 Philadelphia Energy Solutions Chief Executive Phil Rinaldi said he would retire effective March 2017, a source told Reuters Tuesday.

Rinaldi has helmed the privately-held company since Carlyle Group and Sunoco formed a joint venture to buy a Philadelphia refinery and logistics operation that was slated for closure. (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Jessica Resnick-Ault)

