Philadelphia Energy Solutions seeks to buy Bakken logistics assets

NEW YORK, July 27 Philadelphia Energy Solutions
is pursuing a joint venture that would give the U.S.
East Coast refiner greater control over its supply chain out of
North Dakota's Bakken oil fields, the company has disclosed in
federal filings ahead of a initial public offering.
PES, a joint venture partly owned by Carlyle Group LP
, said in a filing that in early June, it entered into a
preliminary agreement with Globe Resources Group, parent company
of BOE Midstream. The deal would give PES controlling interest
in a 210,000 barrel-per-day crude rail loading facility, nearly
1 million barrels of crude oil storage and a 39-mile pipeline in
North Dakota.
The Bakken rail terminal will serve the 335,000 bpd PES
refinery complex in Philadelphia, the largest consumer of Bakken
oil in the country. The company has built a 280,000 bpd crude
rail offloading facility in Philadelphia, and the company has
credited its recent success to access to cheaper, domestic
Bakken crude.
"North Dakota is overflowing with infrastructure but it is
hard to cut costs when you pay throughput to third parties," a
crude oil trader said of the deal Monday. "I'd think supply
chain is the primary objective but it is a standalone entity so
they will want to max profits."
PES first disclosed the deal in a July 2 filing with the
Securities Exchange Commission ahead of its initial public
offering. The offering date has yet to be scheduled.
The preliminary agreement is non-binding and the company
expects the deal to close in the third quarter, following the
completion of due diligence and the approval of definitive
agreements, the company has said.
Neither PES or Global Resources responded to requests for
comment.
PES said it does not expect that the joint venture will
contribute any of its assets to the company's forthcoming master
limited partnership, but added the MLP would have the right of
first offer to any of the joint venture assets.
BOE Midstream LLC based in Denver, Colorado, is a
privately-held midstream energy company that provides crude oil
logistics and transportation services as well as water disposal
services to oil and gas clients operating throughout the Bakken.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by David Gregorio)