Philadelphia Energy shopping East Coast's largest refinery -sources

| NEW YORK, June 23
NEW YORK, June 23 Philadelphia Energy Solutions,
the Carlyle Group-backed company that breathed new life into a
"zombie" refinery complex on the East Coast is now trying to
shed the investment in the face of market headwinds, according
to people familiar with the efforts.
PES has circulated detailed financial statements within the
past two weeks to several potential buyers, including other
refiners and at least one company that would be a new entrant to
the business, according to two people familiar with the process.
The company has offered prospective buyers the potential to
break up the two plants, which together make up the largest U.S.
East Coast refinery, with the capacity to convert 330,000
barrels of crude a day into products like gasoline, diesel and
jet fuel.
"PES has not heard these rumors and we have no idea where
they come from," spokeswoman Cherice Corley said in an email.
"It is public knowledge that the Company has registration
statements on file with the SEC regarding the possibility of
executing one or more public offerings when the capital markets
for such becomes appealing."
The renewed interest in selling comes after an attempt to
take PES public was indefinitely postponed last year and after
millions of dollars in public investment. The
planned IPO valued the refinery at $1.3 billion.
Buyers who have engaged in talks over the past year have
valued the complex at less than half that amount, according to
two people familiar with previous talks.
Talks in 2015 with companies including Carl Icahn-backed CVR
Energy floundered because the parties could not agree
on a valuation for the plant, according to one of the sources
familiar with the talks.
The chief executive of PES, Phil Rinaldi, told Reuters in
September that the IPO had been postponed after potential
investors were looking for discounts.
The Girard Point section of the complex is able to handle
about 200,000 bpd and is able to process a wider variety of
sludgy crudes from different regions, which require special
equipment. The smaller Point Breeze section of the refinery, by
contrast, runs light sweet crude, like that from the Bakken
shale of North Dakota and from the North Sea.
Data on the plant has been offered or sent to at least three
companies including Silverpeak Strategic Partners, which
operates a refinery in Newfoundland, a second refiner, and a
company that does not currently operate any refineries,
according to people familiar with the discussions.
If the plants were broken up for separate operation,
commercial agreements would need to be struck between the two
operators, as equipment for producing gasoline that complies
with environmental regulations is located at only one of the two
plants. Such agreements do exist elsewhere in U.S. refining.
ZOMBIE REFINERIES
East Coast refineries were shuttered in the wake of the 2008
financial crisis, as nearly five years of demand growth
evaporated overnight, leaving a tepid market for the gasoline
that came pouring out of refineries that dotted the Atlantic
Coast of Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Two years later, the market changed abruptly with the
availability of light sweet crude from shale. As the shale
revolution resulted in oil with no marketplace, some of the
"zombie refineries" rumbled back to life.
Private-equity-backed PBF Energy bought plants in Delaware
and New Jersey from Valero Energy Corp, Delta Air Lines
bought a refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania, and
Philadelphia Energy Solutions emerged as the savior of the
Philadelphia complex.
Rinaldi and others on the East Coast built large rail
terminals to accommodate the Bakken flowing from North Dakota.
In recent months, the Bakken discount has disappeared, and so
have the trains.
The loss of cheaper domestic crude contributed to the worst
quarter by U.S. independent refiners since 2012 earlier this
year.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing
by Leslie Adler)