Philadelphia Energy IPO will not be priced before close - source

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 6 Shares of Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc, the operator of the biggest oil refinery on the U.S. East Coast, will not be priced before the New York market closes on Thursday, a person familiar with the IPO said.
The 149 year-old company, which private equity firm Carlyle Group LP saved from closure in 2012, had been expected to begin trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.