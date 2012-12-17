Mort Zuckerman gifts $200 mln to Columbia for brain research

NEW YORK Dec 17 Mortimer Zuckerman, the
chairman and chief executive of office owner Boston Properties
Inc, has pledged $200 million to endow a Mind Brain
Behavior Institute at Columbia University.
"At its root, this is an investment in accomplished scholars
whose collective mission is both greater understanding of the
human condition and the discovery of new cures for human
suffering," Zuckerman said in a statement.
The Mortimer B. Zuckerman Mind Brain Behavior Institute will
be located within the 450,000 square-foot Jerome L. Greene
Science Center, the centerpiece of the University's new
Manhattanville campus in New York's Harlem neighborhood.
It will become the hub of cross-campus research on brain
science, bringing together researchers from Columbia University
Medical Center, the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, the Fu
Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science, and other
schools to collaborate on pioneering research in the neural
sciences and a wide array of academic fields involving human
behavior.
Zuckerman also is publisher of U.S. News & World Report and
the New York Daily News.