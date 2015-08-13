Indonesia's Sampoerna says to raise up to $1.9 bln in rights issue

JAKARTA Aug 13 Indonesian cigarette maker PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk said it is planning a rights issue to raise up to 26.7 trillion rupiah ($1.94 billion) to meet the country's minimum free-float requirement.

Sampoerna, owned 98.18 percent by U.S. cigarette giant Philip Morris International Inc, is selling as many as 269.7 million shares in a range of 63,000-99,000 rupiah each, the company said in a stock exchange filing late on Wednesday. It is targeting to list the new shares on Oct. 5.

The Indonesian stock exchange requires all listed firms to have a free float of at least 7.5 percent by Jan. 30, 2016. ($1 = 13,735.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)