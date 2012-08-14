New Issue-Philip Morris sells $2.25 bln in 3 parts

Aug 14 Philip Morris International Inc on Tuesday sold $2.25 billion of senior unsecured notes in three parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, and RBS were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 1.125 PCT MATURITY 08/21/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.925 FIRST PAY 02/21/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 1.348 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/21/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 60 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 2.5 PCT MATURITY 08/22/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.872 FIRST PAY 02/22/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.629 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/21/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 90 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 3 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.875 PCT MATURITY 08/21/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 97.588 FIRST PAY 02/21/2013 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 4.014 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/21/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 120 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A