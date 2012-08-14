版本:
2012年 8月 15日

New Issue-Philip Morris sells $2.25 bln in 3 parts

Aug 14 Philip Morris International Inc on
Tuesday sold $2.25 billion of senior unsecured notes in three
parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, and RBS were the active joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC 

TRANCHE 1
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 1.125 PCT   MATURITY    08/21/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.925   FIRST PAY   02/21/2013
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 1.348 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/21/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 60 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 2.5 PCT     MATURITY    08/22/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.872   FIRST PAY   02/22/2013
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 2.629 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/21/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 90 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A  
    
TRANCHE 3
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 3.875 PCT   MATURITY    08/21/2042
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 97.588   FIRST PAY   02/21/2013
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 4.014 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/21/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 120 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

