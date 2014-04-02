CORRECTED-Philip Morris to stop cigarette production in Australia

(Corrects reason given by company for decision to stop Australian production)

SYDNEY, April 2 American cigarette and tobacco company Philip Morris International Inc said it will cease cigarette production in Australia this year because of restricted export opportunities due to government regulations.

About 180 jobs will be cut from its Australian centre in Moorabbin, Victoria by the year's end, with production transferred to South Korea, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Stephen Coates)