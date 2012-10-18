版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Philip Morris shares down 3 percent in premarket trade

NEW YORK Oct 18 Philip Morris International Inc : * Shares down 3 percent in premarket trade

