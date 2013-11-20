BRIEF-Philip Morris revises 2013 reported diluted EPS guidance to $5.37-$5.42

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nov 20 Philip Morris International Inc : * Revising most recent 2013 reported diluted EPS guidance to a range of $5.37
to $5.42 * Says is on track to surpass its four-year annual average pricing variance of
$1.8 billion in 2013 * Says forecasts total international cigarette industry volume to decline by
approximately 3.0% in 2013 * Says expects that international cigarette industry volume in 2014 could
decline by 2%-3% overall * Expects international cigarette industry volume in 2014 could decline by
2%-3% overall, by 7%-8% in EU region and by 9%-11% in Russia * Says announces its intention to enter the e-cigarette category during the
second half of 2014 * Says expects it should be able to grow its currency-neutral adjusted diluted
EPS by some 6% to 8% in 2014 * FY 2013 earnings per share view $5.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2014 earnings per share view $5.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: