New Issue-Philip Morris adds $600 mln notes in reopen

Aug 12 Philip Morris International Inc ( PM.N ) on Friday added $600 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PHILIP MORRIS INTL INC AMT $600 MLN COUPON 2.50 PCT MATURITY 5/16/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 102.69 FIRST PAY 11/16/2011 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 1.902 PCT SETTLEMENT N/A S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 95 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A