New Issue-Philip Morris adds $600 mln notes in reopen

  Aug 12 Philip Morris International Inc (PM.N)
on Friday added $600 million of senior notes to an existing
issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
  Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: PHILIP MORRIS INTL INC
AMT $600 MLN      COUPON 2.50 PCT     MATURITY 5/16/2016 
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 102.69    FIRST PAY 11/16/2011
MOODY'S A2        YIELD 1.902 PCT     SETTLEMENT N/A     
S&P SINGLE-A      SPREAD 95 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A     MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE N/A

