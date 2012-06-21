版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 21日 星期四 21:34 BJT

UPDATE 1-Philip Morris sees less profit as dollar gains

June 21 Philip Morris International Inc forecast full-year earnings below Wall Street estimates, saying a strong dollar has hurt sales abroad.

The company, which sells Marlboro and other cigarettes overseas, said it now expects to earn between $5.10 a share and $5.20 a share for 2012. Analysts, on average, were expecting it to earn $5.23 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Philip Morris held about 16.0 percent share of the total international cigarette market in 2011.

Shares were trading down 1.1 percent at $87.53 in early New York Stock Exchange dealings.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐