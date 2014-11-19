Philip Morris to launch Marlboro HeatSticks system in Milan

LONDON Nov 19 Philip Morris International Inc
, the world's largest tobacco company, plans to launch its
new iQOS smokeless device and Marlboro HeatSticks in Milan,
Italy on Thursday following a launch in Nagoya, Japan earlier
this month.
Speaking at a conference on Wednesday hosted by Morgan
Stanley, Philip Morris Chief Executive Andre Calantzopoulos said
the Japan launch has gone better than expected.
In terms of performance, Calantzopoulos said the Marlboro
cigarette maker was targeting annual growth next year of 4 to 6
percent in net revenue and 8 to 10 percent in earnings. He also
stood by the company's forecast for this year, which calls for
earnings in the range of $4.76 to $4.81 per share.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by William
Hardy)