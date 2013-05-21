版本:
Philip Morris to buy out Carlos Slim from Mexican JV for $700 mln

May 21 Tobacco company Philip Morris International Inc said it would buy out its Mexican joint venture partner, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, for about $700 million.

The Marlboro maker said it expected the deal to marginally add to earnings per share in the fourth quarter.
