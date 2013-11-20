Marlboro maker Philip Morris to enter e-cigarette business in 2014

Nov 20 Marlboro cigarettes maker Philip Morris International Inc raised its full-year profit forecast, citing a lower impact from unfavorable exchange rates, and said it would enter the e-cigarette business in the second half of 2014.

The world's largest listed tobacco company raised its full-year earnings forecast to $5.37-$5.42 per share from $5.35-$5.40.

Analysts on average were expecting Philip Morris to earn $5.39 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Philip Morris shares were down 2.7 percent at $89 on Wednesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.