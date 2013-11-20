Marlboro maker Philip Morris to enter e-cigarette business in 2014

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart in advanced talks to buy Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
Nov 20 Marlboro cigarettes maker Philip Morris International Inc raised its full-year profit forecast, citing a lower impact from unfavorable exchange rates, and said it would enter the e-cigarette business in the second half of 2014.
The world's largest listed tobacco company raised its full-year earnings forecast to $5.37-$5.42 per share from $5.35-$5.40.
Analysts on average were expecting Philip Morris to earn $5.39 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Philip Morris shares were down 2.7 percent at $89 on Wednesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: