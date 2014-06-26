Marlboro maker Philip Morris cuts 2014 earnings forecast

June 26 Cigarette and tobacco company Philip
Morris International Inc cut its 2014 earnings forecast
saying it is proving to be a "complex and truly atypical" year
for the company.
The Marlboro cigarettes maker now expects to earn
$4.87-$4.97 per share, lower than the $5.09-$5.19 per share it
expected earlier.
"We continue to face significant currency headwinds, an
improving but weak macro-economic environment in the European
Union and known challenges in Asia," Chief Executive Andre
Calantzopoulos said in a statement.
However, the company expects adjusted profit in 2014 to rise
6 to 8 percent from the $5.40 it reported last year.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)