Philip Morris seeks review of EU tobacco law

LONDON, June 27 Marlboro cigarette maker Philip
Morris International is seeking to challenge Europe's new
laws on tobacco products, the latest clash between Big Tobacco
and governments seeking tighter regulation.
Philip Morris, the world's biggest international cigarette
company, said it filed papers on Friday in an English court
seeking a review of the EU's Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) by
the Court of Justice of the European Union.
The directive, which entered into force last month, requires
measures including pictorial and text health warnings across 65
percent of tobacco packages, deeper track and trace capabilities
to fight the illicit trade in cigarettes and a ban on menthol
cigarettes after a four-year phase-out period.
Philip Morris is asking the court to review whether the
directive complies with EU treaties in three areas. The first is
whether the ban on menthol disrupts the internal market, the
second is whether an apparent ban on "truthful and
non-misleading claims" on packages hurts consumers' rights to
information, and the third is whether the delegation of powers
to the European Commission complies with EU treaties.
The review process is expected to take as much as two to
three years, Philip Morris said.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Greg Mahlich)