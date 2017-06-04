UPDATE 1-Indebted gambler behind Philippines casino attack - police

* Police identify lone gunman as a 42-yr old Filipino
* Reiterate that attack was not a 'terrorist' act
* Say gunman a "high-roller", hooked to gambling
By Karen Lema
MANILA, June 4 Philippine police on Sunday
identified the gunman behind an attack on a casino that killed
36 people as a heavily indebted local man addicted to gambling,
ruling out any involvement by Islamic militants.
The gunman was named as Jessie Javier Carlos, a 42-year old
Filipino, who stormed the casino in Manila on Friday, setting
gaming tables alight and killing dozens of people who suffocated
in thick smoke. Islamic state claimed the attack, but officials
insisted it was a botched robbery.
Carlos, whom police described as a "high-roller", killed
himself in a hotel room after being shot and wounded by security
officers at casino, police said.
"He is heavily indebted due to being hooked on casino
gambling, according to his immediate family," Oscar Albayalde,
chief of the capital's police office, told a media briefing on
Sunday. "He is already addicted, so you are no longer in your
right mind when you are addicted."
Albayalde said Carlos, a father of three, had a bank account
with an outstanding debt of 4 million pesos ($81,000).
He was a former employee of the Department of Finance,
working as a tax specialist, the police and the finance agency
said. The Ombudsman dismissed him from service in April 2014
because he failed to truthfully declare his assets and
liabilities.
Albayalde was joined by Carlos' parents who both asked for
forgiveness from the families of the victims.
The casino's CCTV showed the gunman firing shots at the
ceiling and setting gaming tables ablaze, before he forced his
way into a storage room where he purportedly stole 113 million
pesos ($2.27 million) worth of casino chips.
The chips have been recovered.
"We reiterate our prior statements that this is not an act
of terrorism but this incident is confined to the act of one man
alone as we have always said," Albayalde said.
Police were closing the case on the gunman, but would
continue to investigate possible security lapses at Resorts
World.
Resorts World Manila is owned by Travellers International
Hotel Group Inc, a joint venture of the Philippines'
Alliance Global Group Inc and Genting Hong Kong Ltd
($1 = 49.3400 Philippine pesos)
