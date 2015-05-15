Philippines' Aboitiz Equity plans to buy Lafarge's local cement business

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
MANILA May 15 Philippine conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc said on Friday it had signed an agreement for a possible acquisition of Lafarge's local cement operations in partnership with Irish building supplies group CRH Plc.
Aboitiz, which has investments in power generation and banking, said it was in exclusive talks with CRH to acquire four cement manufacturing plants on the main Luzon island and a plant in central Cebu province as well as associated limestone quarries.
A conclusion of the deal will be subject to completion of the merger between Lafarge S.A. and Holcim Ltd, and approval by the boards of both Aboitiz and CRH, the Philippine company told Manila's stock exchange. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.