Philippine auto sales surge as bigger SE Asia markets falter

By Neil Jerome Morales
MANILA, Sept 17 Once a backwater in Southeast Asian
auto markets, the Philippines is now heading for a third
straight year of record auto sales on strong consumer spending
and easy financing while weak economic growth squeezes
once-buoyant neighbours.
Data from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the
Philippines Inc (CAMPI) points to sales of 310,000 vehicles this
year, up nearly a third from last year - and roughly double the
tally in 2012. The growth could be sustained in the coming years
partly due to the government's unveiling of a long-awaited $600
million incentive scheme earlier this year.
While the Philippines is only the region's fourth-biggest
market, sales are falling in the top three - Indonesia, Thailand
and Malaysia. The trend is fueling industry hopes in Manila that
automakers like Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and
Mitsubishi Motors Corp, dominant in the Philippines,
may boost investment in local production facilities to draw on a
widening growth pool.
"Auto sales continue to be strong because of the steady
growth of buying capacity of customers," CAMPI President Rommel
Gutierrez told Reuters in a text message. "Financing companies
are also offering attractive financing packages which make
purchasing vehicles easier."
Surging auto sales have been accompanied by a jump in total
auto loans, up a record 26 percent in the first quarter to 244.6
billion pesos ($5.24 billion), according to central bank data.
As the Philippine middle class grows, and avails itself of the
car purchase perks from Manila, market leader Toyota has strong
hopes for entry-level vehicles like its Wigo hatchback and Vios
compact sedan.
($1 = 46.7100 Philippine pesos)
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)