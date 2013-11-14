版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 14日 星期四 08:40 BJT

Philippines' BDO Unibank acquires Citi's thrift bank unit

MANILA Nov 14 The Philippines' largest lender BDO Unibank Inc said on Thursday it had signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Citibank's thrift bank unit in the country.

The acquisition of Citibank Savings Inc, which has 10 branches in the Philippines including eight in Manila, is still subject to closing conditions and the Philippine central bank's approval, BDO said in a filing to Manila's stock exchange.

It gave no financial details.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐