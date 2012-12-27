REFILE-Manila primes for casino boom despite graft spotlight

By Farah Master
MANILA Dec 27 The two most richly valued
companies in the financial and consumer discretionary sectors in
Southeast Asia share two things in common - both are controlled
by Filipino tycoons and both are building casinos by the azure
waters of Manila Bay.
The lofty valuations of Bloomberry Resorts Corp
and Belle Corp, measured by forecast earnings
multiples, show the size of bets being laid on the Philippines'
ambition to join Macau and Singapore among the ranks of Asia's
top gaming destinations.
Buoyed by stellar economic growth and one of the world's top
performing stock markets this year, the casino rush is starting
with the slated opening in March of port magnate Enrique Razon
Jr's $1.2 billion Solaire property.
But it also comes as the government is investigating bribery
allegations related to Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada's bid to
build a casino in the same Manila Bay development, shining an
unwelcome spotlight on President Benigno Aquino's drive to shed
the Philippines' reputation for corruption.
Razon, chairman of Bloomberry and the third richest man in
the Philippines, has said the investigation has had no impact on
his development.
"Mr Okada, being a foreigner, maybe didn't know exactly how
to operate in the Philippines, but the administration now with
President Aquino has created serious credibility on the
corruption front," Razon told Reuters at his coffee-and-tan hued
office in Manila's port area.
A short distance away, 6,000 workers are racing to finish
the 15-storey, 500-room Solaire resort. Rows of slot machines
and crystal chandeliers in plastic wrapping cover the main
gaming hall that will soon see an inflow of eager punters.
Part of a tourism project that the government hopes will
draw in millions of foreigners each year, Solaire will be the
first of four resorts to open over the next three years within
the 100-hectare (250-acre) complex.
Other projects include a casino owned by the country's
wealthiest man, Henry Sy, who controls Belle, together with
Macau operator Melco Crown, owned by Australian
billionaire James Packer and Hong Kong businessman Lawrence Ho.
THRIVING LOCAL MARKET
Challenges include Manila's dilapidated infrastructure and
general concerns over both safety and corruption - problems that
have limited foreign investment in the Philippines for years.
But a thriving local casino market, where residents are free
to gamble and operators enjoy strong government support, means
investors remain optimistic.
Average bets at Manila's gambling venues are only around 40
pesos ($1), compared with Macau where gambling tables often have
a minimum bet of 300 patacas ($38). To change that, Manila is
aiming to increase the use of junkets to bring in high-rollers
from China and the rest of Asia.
Junkets - intermediaries who work on behalf of casino
operators, loaning credit to players and helping them bypass
currency restrictions - are prevalent in Macau where they
account for more than 70 percent of total gaming revenue.
The Philippines is offering lower gaming taxes and lucrative
payment terms to the junkets, which face increased regulation
and scrutiny in their home turf of Macau.
Paul Joseph Garcia, chief investment officer at BPI Asset
Management in Manila, said the jury was still out on whether the
Philippines would be successful in luring junkets.
"I am still not that confident about our ability to attract
the foreign VIPs, the junkets from Macau and other players from
the region. We have a chance of getting some market share, that
is for sure," said Garcia, adding he would wait for lower share
prices before increasing BPI's exposure to Philippine gaming.
Regulated by government body PAGCOR, which itself operates
13 casinos, gambling has been entrenched in the Philippines
since the 1800s when the country was a Spanish colony.
Casinos, basketball betting, bingo and jueteng - an illegal
numbers game that implicated two former presidents for accepting
bribes - are popular with both low and high income residents.
"I come after work and meet my friends, it's nice for us to
socialize," said Will, a 60-year-old Manila resident as he
entered the Resorts World casino, owned by Genting Hong Kong Ltd
and Philippine property tycoon Andrew Tan.
With a shopping mall, a theatre featuring broadway shows,
hotels including a Marriott and a high stakes VIP club
and a cavernous mass gambling floor, the glitzy Resorts World
contrasts with PAGCOR's Casino Filipino branches where elderly
locals play bingo on plastic chairs beneath fluorescent lights.
On a recent Sunday night the property's VIP floor was filled
with Chinese gamblers playing baccarat while Mandarin-speaking
waitresses served drinks.
HIGH ROLLERS
Razon's Solaire, which will open with 90 VIP tables and 200
for mass gamblers, is also vying to attract moneyed Chinese to
its oceanfront casino. Bloomberry is in talks with more than two
dozen junket operators and is aiming to have more than 50
percent of total revenues from the VIP segment after a year.
Heavy traffic and an overburdened, 40-year-old main
international airport are hurdles that Razon's group is
preparing to overcome as it seeks to lure high-rollers away from
the strongholds of Macau and Singapore.
"We would fly them in privately from Hong Kong, Macau,
Shanghai, places like that," said Razon, who commutes around the
city in a black Jaguar. The 52-year-old only takes a helicopter
if he's late or in a hurry, he adds with a smile.
Brokerage CLSA estimates the Philippine gaming market will
reach $3 billion by 2015. While Macau raked in more than 10
times that amount in 2011, the Philippines is seen more closely
matching Singapore which made $5.7 billion in 2011.
Vietnam, Korea and Taiwan are also mulling gaming
legislation. For the next few years, however, investors view the
Philippines as a more immediate alternative.
That has helped push Bloomberry's forward price earning
ratio - a widely used valuation metric - to 37, with Belle's at
nearly 73, both the richest in their sectors in Southeast Asia,
Thomson Reuters Starmine data showed.
Genting and Alliance Global's Philippine joint
venture, Travellers Hotel International Group Inc, is expanding
Resorts World and a new casino by Manila Bay, adding around
5,000 hotel rooms in the next five years.
Okada's Universal Entertainment is continuing construction
of its $2 billion casino which is due to open by end-2014,
pending the result of the investigation into allegations the
company paid bribes to a former PAGCOR consultant in 2010.
Universal denies any wrongdoing and has filed suit against
Reuters for defamation in Japan over a story related to the
allegations.
PAGCOR's dual role as operator and regulator means that if
there is enough evidence to show bribery they could immediately
strip Okada of the license. Jay Santiago, chief legal counsel at
PAGCOR, said the license was not transferable but ownership
could change with approval.
Okada's subsidiary, Tiger Resorts Leisure and Entertainment,
said on Dec. 12. that it had signed an initial deal with
property company Robinsons Land Corp, run by local
billionaire John Gokongwei.
"Everybody is excited about the integrated resort
development," Frederick Go, Robinson's president and Gokongwei's
nephew, said in an interview. "Potentially if you look at what
the others are projecting to do, it would double our
profitability."