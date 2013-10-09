Melco Crown, Belle raise Manila casino investment 30 percent to $1.3 bln

MANILA Oct 9 Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd
will increase investment in a Philippine casino resort
to further attract big spenders, pushing development cost 30
percent more than planned to $1.3 billion, after regulatory
change permitted more gaming tables.
Melco is developing its first integrated casino resort
outside of Macau with Belle Corp, owned by the
Philippines' richest man, Henry Sy, to offer its clientele of
cash-rich Chinese an alternative gaming experience.
Melco Chief Executive Lawrence Ho on Wednesday said during
the launch of the "City of Dreams Manila" brand that it will
raise its investment in the project's initial phase to $680
million from $620 million.
Melco and Belle intend to add more hotel rooms, gaming
tables and machines which, together with revised designs and
materials upgrades, will take total development cost beyond the
planned $1 billion, said Belle Vice Chairman Willy Ocier.
City of Dreams Manila will open next year with a 260-room
premium hotel under the Crown Towers chain owned by Ho's partner
in Melco, Australian billionaire James Packer. It will be one of
three hotels in the complex.
"We are encouraged by the growth of the market. And the fact
that we are bringing these ultra high-end and very unique brands
also necessitated the fact that we do need to increase
investments, and we are happy to do it," Ho told reporters.
The extra investment will increase gaming tables to 365 from
242 and gaming machines to 3360 from 1450.
Ho said the partnership will attract clients to Manila by
appealing to Melco's Macau base of high rollers and the agents
who cater to them.
"We need to do additional things to wow them, whether
private jets, helicopters, you name it we are going to make sure
it is possible," Ho said.
City of Dreams Manila is part of the Entertainment City
complex that the government hopes will attract tourists to boost
gaming revenue to $10 billion by 2017 from $2 billion in 2012,
surpassing the $6 billion markets of Singapore and Las Vegas.
When opened, City of Dreams Manila will compete with
Bloomberry Resorts Corp's $1.2 billion Solaire casino
complex, the first phase of which opened in
March.
A joint venture of Genting Hong Kong Ltd and
Alliance Global Group will also build a casino resort
in Entertainment City. Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp
is building a $2 billion casino-hotel complex in the
same area, but the project is clouded by allegations of
wrongdoing.