UPDATE 1-Philippine cbank fines Rizal Bank over Bangladesh cyber heist failings

MANILA Aug 5 The Philippine central bank said
on Friday it would fine Rizal Commercial Banking Corp
(RCBC) a record 1 billion pesos ($21 million), after the bank
was used by cyber criminals to channel $81 million stolen from
Bangladesh Bank in February.
The central bank said in a statement that it was the largest
amount it has ever approved "as part of its supervisory
enforcement actions" on a bank.
RCBC said separately that it would pay the fine over a
one-year period, in two tranches of 500 million pesos each.
Unknown hackers tried to steal nearly $1 billion from the
Bangladesh central bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York between Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, and succeeded in
transferring $81 million to four accounts at RCBC in Manila.
RCBC earlier on Friday challenged Bangladesh Bank to take it
to court, telling Reuters that the "Philippine side has done its
part" and that the transfers were made based on authenticated
instructions over payments network SWIFT.
After the fine was announced, RCBC President and Chief
Executive Officer Gil Buenaventura said in a statement: "With
this payment, RCBC affirms its continued viability and
determination to fulfil its firm commitment against money
laundering, terrorism and other transnational crimes to ensure
the stability of the banking system."
Bangladeshi officials say the money was able to disappear
into the casino industry because of systemic failures at RCBC,
not just individual errors by some of its officers.
A Bangladesh central bank team is currently in Manila to try
and recover some of the lost money, but said they were close to
getting back only $15 million.
($1 = 46.8900 Philippine pesos)
