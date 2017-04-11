Staying the course, Duterte looks for the next best Philippine c.bank chief

* Duterte may name new c.bank chief as early as this month
* Current c.bank gov to step down in July after two terms
* Four names widely floated as possible successors
* Duterte to also fill three other monetary board seats
By Karen Lema
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next
Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo
Duterte's second choice.
Duterte is expected to announce as early as this month a new
chief of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), after failing to get
the much praised current governor, Amando Tetangco, to stay on
for an unprecedented third term.
The president is seen favouring someone who will continue
Tetangco's monetary policies and reforms that have kept the over
$300 billion economy humming for years. And the four names
widely floated as potential successors - two deputy central bank
governors and two veteran bankers - were expected to do just
that.
The changing of the guard comes amid rising inflation,
higher global interest rates and protectionism that could affect
a key economic lifeline - the millions of Filipinos working
abroad who send billions of dollars home.
"We are in an important juncture. While overheating risks
seem manageable for now...the BSP needs to ensure that stability
will be maintained in the longer run," said Gundy Cahyadi, an
economist at DBS, who believes the central bank will hike
interest rates in May for the first time in 2-1/2 years.
Duterte, who delegates economic management to his
technocrats, has said he will "largely" listen to Finance
Minister Carlos Dominguez and other political leaders when
choosing Tetangco's replacement.
The firebrand leader, who has targeted 8 percent economic
growth in the medium term, will also replace three other
outgoing members of the monetary board, giving him a free hand
in choosing a majority for the seven-member policy-making
committee.
"This is probably the most important appointment President
Duterte will make," Dominguez, who is leading the selection
process, told Reuters late last month.
MORE THAN QUALIFIED
The main names being floated as possible successors were BSP
deputy governors Diwa Guinigundo and Nestor Espenilla, former
trade secretary Peter Favila, and East West Banking Corp
Chief Executive Antonio Moncupa.
All the candidates are considered more than qualified to run
the central bank, and wouldn't radically alter Tetangco's
policies when he steps down in July, several top bank executives
told Reuters.
"The policies put forward by Governor Tetangco and his team
are lasting legacies," said an official at one of the
Philippines' top lenders.
"They are good policies that any incoming governor would
benefit from. For us, one of the things we're hoping for is
continuity," said the official, who requested not to be named
because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Without resorting to extreme policy measures, Tetangco has
significantly brought down inflation, shored up foreign exchange
reserves, and steered the economy through the 2008 global
financial crisis, with the Philippines among the few Asian
nations to have avoided recession.
It was under his watch when Manila's long history of
junk-debt status ended. Fitch, S&P and Moody's awarded the
country with investment-grade status in 2013, owing to a strong
external profile, low inflation and a shrinking budget deficit.
Under Philippine law, Tetangco can only serve two six-year
terms. He told Reuters in January, he preferred "someone with
central banking background" to succeed him.
"The current strength of the economy owes much to the
prudent policy path struck by Governor Tetangco and his team,"
said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian Economics Research at
HSBC.
"In the coming years, the Philippines faces some tough
macroeconomic challenges, including maintaining exchange rate
stability amid a falling current account surplus and preserving
price stability amid surging demand."
(Additional reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Erik dela
Cruz; Editing by Randy Fabi)