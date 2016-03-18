UPDATE 1-Bank heist puts Philippines financial system at risk -c.bank

(Adds further central bank comments, background)
By Karen Lema
MANILA, March 18 The Philippines' financial
system is facing a risk because of the $81 million that was
stolen by hackers from the New York Fed account of Bangladesh's
central bank and then transferred to Manila, the country's
central bank governor said on Friday.
"If you look at the behaviour of the financial markets over
the last several days there has been no indication that there is
a negative impact. But we have to recognise there is a risk,"
Amando Tetangco told reporters.
A public hearing in the Philippines' Senate was told this
week that the money stolen from the U.S. Federal Reserve account
was wired to a Manila branch of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp
(RCBC).
The money was passed on to a foreign exchange broker, which
transferred some $30 million in cash to an ethnic Chinese man
who is believed to be a casino junket operator and the rest into
accounts at two casino companies, officials told the Senate's
anti-corruption committee.
Tetangco said he believed it was the first case of
cross-border money laundering in the Philippines and vowed to
address loopholes in local laws to prevent such cases recurring.
"We will be working with the government and Congress again
to further enhance and cover possible loopholes," he said.
The governor, who is also chairman of the country's
Anti-Money Laundering Council, said the agency has been working
with legislators to extend the ambit of the anti-money
laundering law to more entities, including casinos and real
estate dealers.
"This is an opportune time to take a look at this and really
make a decision consistent with our desire as a sovereign nation
to strengthen the anti-money laundering framework, the counter-
terrorism framework in the country, so we don't become a centre
for money laundering," he said.
