Philippines' Cosco launches $283 mln follow-on share offer - IFR

MANILA May 30 Cosco Capital Inc
launched a 12-billion-peso ($283 million) follow-on share offer
priced in the range of 10.50 to 13 pesos per share, IFR reported
on Thursday, representing a discount of as much as 30 percent.
Shares of the Philippines firm Cosco closed at 15 pesos on
Wednesday. Trading in the stock was suspended on Thursday ahead
of the pricing and will resume on Friday.
Primary shares totalling 1.143 billion will be sold if the
offer is priced at the bottom end, and 923 million if the offer
is priced at the top, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Cosco has options to sell 657 million secondary shares if
the offer is priced at the bottom and 531 million at the top
end, IFR said.
The combined transaction will raise a total of 19 billion
pesos, or around $450 million, if the secondary shares are also
sold.
The assets of Cosco Capital, formerly Alcorn Gold Resources,
include a portfolio of liquor-distribution companies,
real-estate firms, an oil-storage business and a 51 percent
stake in Puregold Price Club. It is part of the Lucio Co Group,
which owns Puregold Price Club Inc.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the joint
bookrunners.