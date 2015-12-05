Philippine judge clarifies Uber can run over Christmas, but no new drivers

MANILA Dec 5 A Philippine judge clarified on
Saturday that his court had ordered a temporary halt on granting
permits to drivers wishing to join the networks of ride-sharing
companies like Uber and GrabCar, but not suspended the firms'
operations in Manila during the busy Christmas period.
Judge Santiago Arenas issued the clarification on a
commecial radio station a day after the Quezon City regional
trial court raised confusion with a ruling that some people had
interpreted as placing a near three-week ban on Uber and GrabCar
drivers in the capital.
"We are not stopping the operations of these companies,"
Arenas told dzMM radio station, explaining that it was the
application for permits from prospective drivers that had been
suspended.
Government records showed there were currently about 3,500
applications pending with the regulatory agency from drivers
wishing to participate in services run by Uber and GrabCar.
The Philippines was the first country to regulate these
types of app-based services, to help make up for inadequate mass
transport in Manila, Southeast Asia's second most congested city
after Jakarta, according to research firm Numbeo.
The Philippine regional court blocked permission by the
transport department for Uber, and competitor GrabCar, to ply
Manila's streets, pending a hearing next week to decide a
petition to ban them in the capital.
In a petition to the court, a group of taxi operators and
drivers said Uber and GrabCar had been given special treatment
to operate without a franchise.
"The income of taxi drivers was slashed by up to 50 percent
because of the app-based transport, which does not follow
tariffs imposed by the government," said Jun Magno, leader of
the group, the Stop and Go Coalition.
About 660,000 taxis operate in Manila, the Asian Development
Bank estimated in 2010.
Founded in 2009, Uber is now in 60 countries around the
world but has faced more than 170 lawsuits in the United States
alone, was banned in France and is popular but illegal in
Australia.
In China and India, Uber, backed by investment bank Goldman
Sachs, faces strong competition from homegrown companies,
fuelled by the transport needs of large and growing populations.
