Duterte delegates Philippines into economic sweet spot but misgivings rising

MANILA Dec 30 After six months at the helm in
the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte has been touting just two
achievements of his presidency - a vicious war on drugs and a
surprise alliance with his country's bitter rival, China.
Yet behind the curse-laden bluster and populist demagoguery
that has defined Duterte's rule, he presides over one of the
world's fastest growing economies, and has put cabinet
colleagues to work on drafting reforms and legislation to tackle
the economy's most stubborn structural problems.
Advisers say Duterte's economic successes come from using a
strategy he honed as the long-time mayor of Davao City at a
national level.
He concentrates on busting crime and deliberately delegates
the handling of the economy to others. By his own admission,
Duterte says he is no expert on the economy and leaves it to
"the bright guys" in his cabinet.
Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia sees the
president only twice monthly and rarely hears feedback. He said
Duterte was focused almost entirely on crime and drugs.
"That has been his obsession," he told Reuters. "He
essentially leaves other issues and concerns to the cabinet."
The strategy seems to have worked so far although economists
are beginning to question how long it can last.
"That's what we're hoping for, that his core economic team
can prevail," said Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI)
economist Emilio S. Neri.
"The fundamentals are there but we are leaning towards
deficit spending and stimulus-driven growth and some
unsustainable populist policies are worrisome."
At the national level, Duterte's signature campaigns have
included his tilt toward China while turning his back on
long-term ally the United States in addition to the war on
drugs. He rarely mentions it, but the economy has boomed under
his watch, although some of the gains have been ascribed to the
previous administration's policies and Duterte's decision to
retain them.
Growth reached an annual 7.1 percent in the third quarter of
the year, Asia's second highest and the country's strongest
quarter in three years. The government expects full-year growth
around 7 percent.
The economy is expected to grow 6.5-7.5 percent in 2017, but
there are worries that Duterte's erratic behaviour could impact
policy, with political risk over his drugs crackdown and
foul-mouthed outbursts at some big donors and investors.
Markets have signalled their concern. In the six months
since Duterte took over, the main stock index has lost
nearly 20 percent in dollar terms and is among the worst
performers in Asia.
Over the same period, the peso currency is down around 5
percent to the dollar, but other currencies in the region are
also depressed.
DECISIVE LEADERSHIP
But Duterte has plenty of supporters, who say his decisive
leadership and intolerance of bad governance will be a long-term
boon for the economy. In Davao City, he helped lure investors,
dramatically cut red tape and fired inept officials. In 2014,
Davao saw growth of a 9.3 percent, compared to 6.1 percent
nationwide.
Analaysts at Nomura have said his populist,
development-centred approach suggests he is "strongly motivated"
to address the Philippines' biggest weakness - infrastructure.
Expenditure on infrastructure, including on flood management
schemes, ports, a rapid-transit bus system and a rail line,
makes up a quarter of next year's record $67 billion budget.
Consumer spending is strong, helped by $22 billion of
remittances in the first 10 months from Filipinos overseas, a 4
percent rise. Unemployment was a record low 4.7 percent in the
third quarter, from 5.7 percent a year earlier.
"He should deserve credit," Finance Secretary Carlos
Dominguez told Reuters.
"Unfortunately, people are always looking at the
controversial statements. But if you judge it, he has done an
excellent job ...the important thing is the trust and confidence
of businesses in him is very high."
JITTERS
Duterte's volatility and seemingly unilateral foreign policy
has caused jitters and confusion, especially when he turned
hostile towards the United States and then started cosying up to
China, with which the Philippines has a history of mistrust over
the South China Sea.
Duterte announced his "separation" from the United States in
Beijing in October, shocking even his own ministers, who
scrambled to assure investors - without his consent - that his
policy was to diversify, not sever ties.
It's a gambit that could pay off, with an intractable
dispute with Beijing now on the back burner and China pledging
to provide the Philippines with billions of dollars in
infrastructure loans and ramp up farm and fisheries imports.
Nevertheless, economists warn that hot-headedness and
willingness to take big risks could be a problem if it spills
into policymaking, especially if it impacts U.S. firms, which
account for three-quarters of the country's $23 billion
business-processing outsourcing (BPO) sector.
Some big U.S. firms have delayed BPO investments to undergo
more due diligence.
Capital Economics notes a "growing risk that Duterte makes
it harder" to attract big investment. Moody's has a stable
outlook, expecting "continued economic outperformance relative
to peers", assuming Duterte's drugs war doesn't distract him
from his economic reforms.
"There's lots of focus going into the anti-drugs programme,"
said BPI's Neri.
"In six months, economic policy reforms seem to have taken a
back seat."
