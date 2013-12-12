GMR, Megawide group set to win $400 mln Philippine airport contract

MANILA Dec 12 A consortium of India's GMR
Infrastructure Ltd and the Philippines' Megawide
Construction Corp is the likely winner of a $400
million tender to build and operate a passenger terminal at an
international airport in central Philippines.
The consortium beat six others at an auction on Thursday by
offering a premium of 14.4 billion pesos ($326 million) for the
project at Mactan-Cebu International Airport, one of several
infrastructure projects offered under a public-private
partnership scheme.
The amount was higher by about 400 million pesos than that
of the second-place bid from a consortium led by Filinvest
Development Corp and Changi Airports Saudi Ltd.
Other consortia were led by Metro Pacific Investments Corp
, San Miguel Corp, First Philippine Holdings
Corp, Ayala Corp and Aboitiz Equity Ventures
Inc, and SM Investments Corp.
($1 = 44.1250 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Christopher Cushing)