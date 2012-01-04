UPDATE 2-Philippines' 25-yr global bond offer heavily oversubscribed

* Orders around $9 bln so far, above $1.5 bln target size - source

* Manila not keen to raise issue size

* Guidance on 25-yr bond at 5.25 pct area - IFR

By Rosemarie Francisco

MANILA, Jan 4 The Philippines' 25-year, dollar-denominated global bond issue has attracted around $9 billion of orders so far, well above the target offer, but Manila is not keen to increase the size of the issue, a source said on Wednesday.

The Philippines is returning to overseas debt markets early in the new year to take advantage of investors' improved risk appetite after global markets began the year with gains.

"The global bond offer has been launched," Rosalia de Leon, head of the Finance department's international finance group, told Reuters in a phone interview.

The exact size of Asia's first sovereign debt offer in the overseas market this year would depend on the bookbuilding process, but Manila has authority to sell only up to $1.5 billion of the bonds.

"The (order) book is already at $7.7 billion," said one source who is close to the deal but asked not to be quoted while the offer is open. He later said the book had increased to $9 billion.

Another source said the actual oversubscription may dwindle later in the day if investors do not accept the final coupon Manila would set for the bonds.

Guidance on the global bonds has been set at the 5.25 percent area by lead underwriters, according to a report by IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The guidance offers a premium of around 330 basis points over 10-year U.S. Treasuries. Final pricing is expected to be made in New York later on Wednesday.

By comparison, investment-grade-rated Italy pays a 6 percent coupon on its 20-year bonds, with yields on its benchmark 10-year debt at 6.89 percent, highlighting the pressures on euro zone borrowers as the region struggles to contain a sovereign debt crisis.

BETTER RATINGS AHEAD?

The Philippine government said in a statement on Wednesday it has mandated Deutsche Bank AG, Citigroup Inc , Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc , HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Standard Chartered Plc and UBS AG as joint bookrunners for the U.S. SEC-registered global bond offer.

Moody's Investors Service said it had assigned a provisional rating of Ba2 to the planned global bond, or two notches below investment grade, with a stable outlook, the same as the country's sovereign rating.

Fitch assigned a BB+ rating on the bond, or a notch below investment grade, as is the country's sovereign rating. Standard & Poor's gave the bond a BB rating, or two rungs below, with a positive outlook.

Central bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo told reporters the Philippines deserved a credit rating upgrade given improvements in its fiscal and debt management.

"We have sufficient basis, we have reason to be more confident now that we will get a credit rating upgrade. We deserve an investment grade based on our own assessment," he said.

Manila has a track record of selling global bonds early in the year to cover the bulk of its annual foreign debt requirement and obtain favourable borrowing costs.

Global stocks and the euro started the year with a sharp rally, boosted by better-than-expected U.S. economic data, which was enough convince Asia's most prolific sovereign bond issuer to proceed with its global bond offer.

In 2011, the Philippines sold $1.25 billion in peso-denominated global bonds in the first week of January.