Beyond war on drugs, Philippines' Duterte seen setting up economic boom

| MANILA
MANILA Aug 23 Less than two months in office,
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is getting high marks from
the business community for policies that could engineer an
economic surge and companies say they are making new investments
as a result.
While Duterte may be getting headlines for a bloody war
against drug dealers and users, less attention has been paid to
one of Asia's few economic success stories.
The groundwork was laid by Duterte's predecessor, President
Benigno Aquino, who took growth above 6 percent over his
six-year term , but executives are also cheering the new
administration's focus on building new infrastructure and say it
could spell the start of a long-term boom. Some even see
Duterte's violent and highly controversial anti-drugs campaign
as potentially positive.
"We are in a very good spot," said Antonio Moncupa Jr.,
president and CEO of East-West Banking Corp, one of the top 10
lenders in the country. "The pronouncement of government
prioritising infrastructure spending, accelerating it and
cutting red tape, solving peace and order, I think all point to
very good prospects ahead."
Last week, the government announced that the Philippines'
economy grew at 7 percent in the second quarter from a year
earlier, its highest level in three years. It makes the
Philippines the fastest growing among all countries that have
reported so far for the second quarter.
When Duterte won the May presidential election, there were
questions marks over how he would handle the economy - Duterte,
who is nicknamed "the Punisher", has been unapologetic over
unleashing the police on drug users and dealers. Philippine
National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa said on Monday that there
have been 1,800 drug-related deaths since Duterte took over as
president, with 712 of those at the hands of the police.
The new president has launched a crackdown on online
gambling, vowed to destroy oligarchs, warned that the country
could live without a mining industry if environmental standards
were not met and called the U.S. ambassador a "gay son of a
whore".
But Duterte has a 91 percent approval rating in the latest
public survey and businesses are lining up to announce expansion
plans. The mainstays of the economy - remittances and the
outsourcing sector - are flourishing and boosting domestic
consumption.
DOMESTIC EXPANSION
Jollibee Foods Corp, the biggest fastfood chain in
the country, plans to open 200 more domestic stores this year.
So does Robinsons Retail, taking its total to over
1,500. BDO Unibank Inc, the country's biggest lender,
plans to open 50-100 new branches this year.
"We are supportive and encouraged by the new
administration's socio-economic agenda, which has a holistic
approach for the benefit of all, including JFC," said Jollibee
investor relations officer Cossette Palomar.
However, the Philippines has a worrying precedent of a
strongman leader.
In the 1960s, when the country had one of the highest per
capita incomes in Asia, Ferdinand Marcos took over as president.
Two decades of dictatorship, corruption and plunder by Marcos
left the Philippines in a shambles.
"Business will be good under this administration," BDO
Unibank executive vice-president Luis Reyes said of Duterte.
"Concerns centre more on the extra-judicial killings."
Supporters of Duterte say even as the long-term mayor of the
southern city of Davao, where he earned his reputation for
busting crime, he created the conditions for business to
flourish.
Government data show that the Davao region's economy grew by
6.6 percent on average in 2010-14 compared with 6.3 percent for
the whole country. According to one estimate, there were more
than 20,000 people in outsourcing jobs in the city in 2013, and
this sector was growing at more than 20 percent a year.
Duterte's reputation of carrying out his promises has given
businesses plenty to look forward to - for instance his vow to
make spending on infrastructure a priority.
"I believe infrastructure is going to grow very fast and it
will have a double or triple effect," said Henry Schumacher of
the European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines. "Money will
be available. An iron fist is going to be behind it."
SPEED UP, OR ELSE
In May, Duterte told the country's main telecom providers to
speed up the internet, or he would junk laws that prohibit
foreign competition.
Duterte's economic plan also includes lowering corporate and
income taxes and a commitment to invest in education, to reap
the demographic dividend of the country's young population.
About two-thirds of the Philippines' 100 million people are
of working age, between 15 and 64, rising from about 56 percent
of the population in 1990. In 2030, about 70 percent of the 125
million people will be of working age, the government has
projected.
"This is another advantage given other neighbours in the
region, most of Northeast Asia and some in Southeast Asia, have
populations that are ageing and are therefore facing labour
supply constraints," said Euben Paracuelles, an economist at
Nomura.
Still, Joanne Burgonio, a 27-year-old software analyst in
Manila, said it was too early to say what a Duterte presidency
would bring.
"My concern is transportation," she said, adding that she
waited two hours for a bus home the previous evening.
"His focus now is (on) drug pushers, hopefully the focus
will be on infrastructure. I am optimistic because whatever he
promised before he was elected, he is doing."
