Ethiopian Air looks at aircraft orders in plan to double fleet

MANILA, July 9 Ethiopian Airlines is
considering placing orders for Boeing 777-X, Airbus
350-1000 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft, part
of plans to nearly double its fleet to 150 by 2025, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
The state-owned airline is also in talks with Airbus to
bring forward the delivery of 14 A350-900 to 2016-2017 from an
original target of 2016-2018, Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive
Tewolde GebreMariam told reporters at the launch of the
airline's first direct flight to Manila.
"We have 76 aircraft operating, 47 in order. We are
evaluating the Boeing 777-X, Airbus A350-1000 and Bombardier
Q400," GebreMariam said. "The target is to reach 150 fleet by
2025."
Last month, Boeing said that Ethiopian Airlines ordered six
787-8 Dreamliners worth $1.3 billion at list prices, part of the
airline's plans to modernise and expand its
fleet.
GebreMariam said the airline was looking to revise upwards
its 2025 target of $10 billion annual revenues alongside a rapid
expansion of its routes.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Rosemarie
Francisco. Editing by Jane Merriman)