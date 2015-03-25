Philippines shifts to cleaner fuel standards starting July 1

MANILA, March 25 The Philippines on Wednesday
ordered oil companies, including Petron Corp and local
units of Shell and Chevron, to sell only Euro
IV-compliant fuels by July 1 in a drive to boost air quality in
the Southeast Asian country.
While there have been improvements in the capital Manila,
air quality in the city of 12 million people still remains below
international standards, Environment and Natural Resources
Secretary Ramon Paje said.
The directive to shift from Euro II fuel norm also covers
car manufacturers who can only bring in vehicles equipped with
Euro IV engines starting Jan. 1, 2016, the minsiter said.
"We are imposing stricter emission standards for all
vehicles to be used or introduced in the local market effective
July this year," he said at a news briefing.
The sulfur content of the Euro IV fuel is up to 50 parts per
million (ppm), way below the 500 ppm limit for Euro II fuel
standards that the Philippines adopted in 2008, Paje said.
"Low sulfur fuels will lead to reduced emissions of
particulate matter that, along with other pollutants, can
penetrate deeply into sensitive parts of the lungs and can
worsen existing respiratory and heart diseases," he said.
Paje said he had advised the oil companies to just export
their remaining Euro II fuels before July 1.
The measure is a key step toward the country's goal to meet
international air quality standards by 2016, he said.
The Southeast Asian nation is already many years behind
other countries in taking action to improve air quality. Paje
said some countries in Europe, in fact, have shifted to higher
fuel standards.
The so-called Big 3 in the Philippines -- Petron, Shell and
Chevron -- and their smaller rivals are supportive of the policy
shift, he said.
Some car manufacturers, however, are seeking more time to
prepare for the transition to new engine standards. "There is
resistance up to now but we are not giving in," Paje said.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)