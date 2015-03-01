For casinos in Manila's gaming strip, more is better

| SINGAPORE/MANILA, March 2
SINGAPORE/MANILA, March 2 More than three years
after opening ultra-luxe nightclub Pangaea in Singapore's glitzy
Marina Bay Sands, owner Michael Van Cleef Ault is now betting
that Manila's casinos will be able to draw rich punters and
partygoers through his doors.
The founder of some of the world's most popular luxury clubs
launched two nightclubs in casino operator Melco Crown
Entertainment Ltd's $1 billion-plus City of Dreams
casino-resort, hoping to capitalise on rising wealth in the
Philippines, which last year was the fastest growing Asian
economy after China.
The increase in the number of wealthy Chinese gamblers
fleeing Macau amid Beijing's intensifying crackdown on
corruption is also likely to work in Manila's favour: VIPs are
already frequenting casinos in locales such as Australia.
Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, is due to post
February gambling revenues on Monday, which analysts expect to
fall by up to 55 percent versus 40 percent growth a year ago.
"We want to bring more people to Manila, make Manila more of
a club destination, a destination for other things, for luxury,
for clubbing and these integrated resorts will only add to
that," Ault told Reuters at the newly opened Pangaea in Manila,
with its animal skin and gold-dipped feather decor.
Melco's City of Dreams is the second of four integrated
resorts licensed for Entertainment City, Manila's much-smaller
version of the Las Vegas gaming strip. The first casino, the
$1.2 billion Solaire, is seeing a pick up in business after
intensifying efforts to attract more high-rollers.
The casinos are central to the government's aim to boost
tourism and the economy, but challenges include Manila's
dilapidated infrastructure and concerns over safety and
corruption, problems that have limited foreign investment in the
Philippines for years.
In its most recent published data, industry regulator the
Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) said gross gaming
revenues rose by a tenth to $2.2 billion in 2013 from a year
ago, a figure dwarfed by Macau's $45.2 billion revenues and
Singapore's $7 billion intake in the same year.
Melco's ties to Macau junkets, the businesses that connect
wealthy punters to casinos, and high-rollers could encourage its
existing Chinese VIP clientele to visit Manila, analysts say.
But Manila's main attraction for casino operators is its
thriving local gambling market. The regulator expects gross
gaming revenues in the Philippines to rise to $6-$7 billion by
2020, when all four casino-resorts open.
"Ultimately, what will underpin this property, is really
first and foremost the domestic market and people who are
already coming here," Melco Crown co-Chairman Lawrence Ho told
reporters at the casino's opening ceremony.
The Philippines relies on Chinese VIPs for about 30 percent
of its gaming revenues, compared to over 70 percent in Macau,
brokerage Macquarie says.
Entertainment City has two other casino licensees - Japan's
Universal Entertainment Corp, which is opening a $2
billion casino-resort in 2016, as well as Alliance Global Group
Inc and Genting Hong Kong Ltd, partners in
casino-hotel firm Travellers International Hotel Group Inc that
will start operations in 2018.
More casino openings will encourage more visitors to the
area, and attractions like the City of Dream's clubs, the
DreamWorks Animation indoor theme park and Hollywood
actor Robert De Niro's Nobu Hotel will also boost its appeal.
"It helps to show that it's a serious destination with great
all-round facilities," said Greg Unsworth, the head of
PricewaterhouseCoopers Singapore's technology, media and
telecommunications practice.
($1 = 44.0800 Philippine pesos)
(Additional reporting by Farah Master in Hong Kong; Editing by
Emily Kaiser and Miral Fahmy)