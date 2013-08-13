Glencore Xstrata unit cuts budget for $5.9 bln Philippine mine project

* Cuts about 920 jobs and 75 percent of budget
* Sagittarius unit says 2019 startup uncertain
* Partner Indophil rules out shutdown of project
MANILA, Aug 13 A Glencore Xstrata Plc
unit will eliminate as many as 920 jobs and cut the budget for
its delayed $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold mine project in
southern Philippines because it could not guarantee the start of
production by 2019.
Sagittarius Mines Inc, which is 62.5 percent-owned by
Glencore Xstrata, said it had revised the work plan as the
Tampakan project still faces "substantial development
challenges" including a ban on open-pit mining in South Cotabato
province.
"Until these challenges are resolved it is not possible to
determine when commercial production could commence,"
Sagittarius spokesman John Arnaldo told Reuters on Tuesday.
The turn of events involving what could be the
single-biggest foreign direct investment in the Philippines
reflects the challenging environment for mining investors
looking to develop the country's untapped mineral wealth worth
an estimated $850 billion.
Although the Southeast Asian country has recently won
investment-grade ratings from global debt watchers Fitch Ratings
and Standard & Poor's, policy uncertainty continues to hound the
Tampakan project.
Australian miner Indophil Resources N.L., which has
a 37.5 percent interest in the project, remains optimistic about
the future of the Tampakan mine.
Richard Laufmann, Indophil chief executive, said Indophil
was still in talks with Glencore Xstrata regarding the revised
work plan, but he ruled out a shutdown of the Tampakan project.
"This modification of activity at what is a world-class
minerals deposit is temporary and every effort will be made to
restore the work program to its original plan," he said in a
statement.
DOWNSIZING
A provincial ban on open-pit mining, in place since 2010
although it runs counter to the national mining policy, and the
difficulty of getting regulatory and public approvals have
stalled the Tampakan project.
The revised work plan and budget will result in an 85
percent reduction of the workforce, affecting about 920 jobs.
Monthly expenditures will be cut to $1 million from $4 million,
Arnaldo said. To date, Sagittarius has spent more than $500
million for the initial phase of the project, he said.
Discovered in 1992, the Tampakan mine is predicted to have a
17-year lifespan with estimated deposits of 15 million tonnes of
copper and 18 million ounces of gold.
In December last year, Sagittarius announced it was pushing
back the target date to start production at the Tampakan mine by
three years to 2019 as it struggled to win regulatory and
community approvals.
Three months later, Sagittarius was granted an environmental
compliance certificate by the government, removing just one of
the hurdles delaying work on the project.