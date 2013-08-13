UPDATE 1-Glencore cuts budget for $5.9 bln Philippine project

* Cuts monthly spending by three quarters
* Sagittarius unit says 2019 startup uncertain
* Partner Indophil rules out shutdown of project
* Glencore reviewing all major projects after Xstrata deal
By Erik dela Cruz
MANILA, Aug 13 Glencore Xstrata will
cut up to 920 jobs and slash spending at its $5.9 billion
Tampakan copper-gold project in the Philippines, one of several
future mines under review since the company was formed in a
record-breaking takeover.
Tampakan, a challenging project in a restive region of the
southern Philippines, has not been officially put up for sale.
But, like many of the big-ticket mining projects previously
held by Xstrata, it is under review by its new owners and is one
of four projects Glencore has said it could sell to appease
Chinese regulators' concerns over its dominance in copper - if
it is unable to sell the Las Bambas mine in Peru.
Sagittarius Mines Inc, which is 62.5 percent-owned by
Glencore, said on Tuesday it had revised its work plan as the
project still faced "substantial development challenges" -
including a ban on open-pit mining in South Cotabato province.
That means it is unlikely to hit an already revised 2019
target for first production.
"No investment decision can be made until the current
project challenges are resolved and necessary approvals
obtained," Sagittarius spokesman John Arnaldo said.
The fresh delay to what could be the biggest single foreign
direct investment in the Philippines also reflects a challenging
environment for investors looking to develop untapped mineral
wealth in the country worth an estimated $850 billion.
Although the Southeast Asian country has won
investment-grade ratings from Fitch Ratings and Standard &
Poor's, policy uncertainty continues to hound the Tampakan
project.
Australian miner Indophil Resources N.L., which has
a 37.5 percent interest in the project, remains optimistic.
Chief Executive Richard Laufmann said Indophil was still in
talks with trader and miner Glencore Xstrata over the revised
work plan, and ruled out a shutdown of the Tampakan project.
"This modification of activity at what is a world-class
minerals deposit is temporary and every effort will be made to
restore the work program to its original plan," he said in a
statement.
DOWNSIZING
Glencore has made no secret of its lack of appetite for
costly greenfield projects - mines built from scratch - but
local difficulties have long held back Tampakan.
A provincial ban on open-pit mining has been in place since
2010, although it runs counter to the national mining policy,
compounding the difficulty of getting necessary approvals.
The revised work plan and budget will result in an 85
percent reduction of the workforce, affecting about 920 jobs.
Monthly expenditure will be cut to $1 million from $4 million,
Arnaldo said. To date, Sagittarius has spent more than $500
million for the initial phase of the project, he said.
Discovered in 1992, the Tampakan mine is predicted to have a
17-year lifespan with estimated deposits of 15 million tonnes of
copper and 18 million ounces of gold.
In December last year, Sagittarius announced it was pushing
back the target date to start production at the Tampakan mine by
three years to 2019 as it struggled to win regulatory and
community approvals.
Three months later, Sagittarius was granted an environmental
compliance certificate by the government, removing just one of
the hurdles delaying work on the project.
Glencore declined to comment on Tuesday.