Asia watches as GMO legal challenge threatens Philippines food supply

* Philippine govt agencies scrambling to issue new GMO rules
* Want to sign regulations by Feb. 23
* Move comes after top court demands overhaul of previous
laws
* Philippines has been seen as regional trailblazer in GMO
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Enrico Dela Cruz
MANILA, Feb 16 A legal challenge to the
Philippines' rules on genetically modified organisms is
threatening to spark a food crisis in the country and could
cloud the outlook for GM technology around Asia.
Government agencies are scrambling to set new regulations on
GMOs by Feb. 23 after the Southeast Asian nation's top court
late last year demanded an overhaul of existing rules, halting
GM planting and issuance of new GM import permits until that was
done.
The Supreme Court was acting on a petition by environmental
activists led by Greenpeace, with the move likely to be closely
watched by governments elsewhere as the Philippines is seen as a
trailblazer for GMO.
The country was the first in the region to allow planting
and commercialisation of GM corn, which it did in 2002, and has
permitted GM crop imports for more than a decade.
"Our framework has served as a model for GMO regulatory
policy to other countries like Vietnam, Indonesia and even some
Latin American countries," said Merle Palacpac, chief of the
plant quarantine service at the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI).
"We have the first functioning regulatory framework in Asia.
So I am sure whatever happens here, they are closely watching."
With some current import permits starting to expire from
March and corn farmers set to begin sowing in May, five
government agencies are pushing to sign new rules by next
Tuesday to avoid disrupting food supply in a year when voters
will choose the country's next leader.
"We need (new rules) to be in place as soon as possible.
Otherwise there will be chaos," Palacpac added.
Global agribusiness giants Monsanto Co and Syngenta
AG are major suppliers of transgenic seeds to the
Philippines. They did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
ANTI-NATIONALISTIC?
The government said the new rules are expected to tighten
environmental scrutiny before biosafety permits are issued,
addressing one of the loopholes the Supreme Court cited when it
voided the old rules, in place since 2002.
They will also require more documentation from suppliers of
GM products, according to an importer who participated in past
public hearings on the issue.
GMO's critics argue the technology poses risks to public
health, while advocates say such fears have not been
scientifically proven and that high-yielding genetically altered
crops would help ensure food security as the world's population
grows.
Around 70 percent of the Philippines' corn output, which
stood at 7.5 million tonnes last year, is GM. The country's top
GM import is soybean meal. Both are mainly used as animal feed
and any supply disruption could spell disaster for the livestock
sector.
The Supreme Court's December ruling is "anti-nationalistic
when you look at it from the perspective of the country's food
security", said Roger Navarro, president of Philippine Maize
Federation.
Corn farmers are worried they might not be able to plant in
May.
"The livelihood of almost 1 million farmers nationwide will
be threatened," said Romualdo Elvira Jr., a farmer from the
northern province of Bicol.
Using non-GM seeds, a hectare yields around 3 tonnes of
corn, said Oliver Aldovino, part of a farmer cooperative on the
southern island of Mindanao. Aldovino, who switched to GM seven
years ago, said output doubled with GM corn.
But environmental activists say that after years of allowing
GMO cultivation and imports, it is time the country took a step
back.
"Since the Philippines began cultivating and commercialising
GM corn, there hasn't been a single review by the government in
terms of the effect on the environment and farmers," said
Greenpeace campaigner Leonora Lava. "Our call now is for an
impact assessment."
Lava, who also opposes GMO imports, questioned the speedy
way in which the new rules are being drafted. The government
launched public consultations on the regulations on Jan. 22,
with another public hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
"The concern here is a regulation of national significance.
Why the haste?" she said.
Greenpeace is yet to decide whether it will launch a fresh
legal battle when the new GMO rules are introduced, said Lava.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing
by Joseph Radford)