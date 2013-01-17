REFILE-JG Summit raises $750 mln in Philippines' biggest corporate bond issue

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as US states challenge Trump over energy efficiency
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MANILA Jan 17 Conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc has raised $750 million in the largest international bond issue by a Philippine company, and has achieved the lowest yield ever for a 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated bond, issue manager HSBC said on Thursday.
The senior unsecured notes are due 2023 and were priced at par with a coupon of 4.375 percent.
They were issued overnight by unit JGSH Philippines Ltd and guaranteed by JG Summit. Proceeds will be used for JG Summit's general corporate purposes.
JG Summit, which has a market value of $6.4 billion, has interests in food and beverages under Universal Robina Corp and property development under Robinsons Land Corp . It also owns the country's largest budget carrier Cebu Pacific and has a stake in Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co.
Citigroup and Credit Suisse were also joint lead managers for the issue.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
April 3 Mallinckrodt Plc, a manufacturer of the generic opioid painkiller oxycodone, said on Monday it had agreed to pay $35 million to resolve U.S. probes into its monitoring and reporting of suspicious orders of controlled substances.
* BAE Systems awarded $112 million U.S. Army contract to sustain M88 Recovery Vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: