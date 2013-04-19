CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-LT Group raises $912 mln in Philippines' biggest share offer

(Corrects 8th paragraph from April 17 story to say UBS led in
Southeast Asia, corrects UBS deal total in Philippines in 9th
paragraph)
* Offer priced at 20.50 pesos per share, top of the range
* Philippines tops Asia ex-Japan market performance in 2013
* Offering beats previous 2010 record set by Cebu Pacific
Air
By Rosemarie Francisco and Elzio Barreto
MANILA/HONG KONG, April 17 LT Group Inc
, controlled by tycoon Lucio Tan, raised 37.7 billion
pesos ($911.6 million) in a record stock offer for the
Philippines, underscoring the country's emergence as a top
investment destination in Southeast Asia as investors seek to
benefit from its booming stock market and recent upgrade to an
investment grade rating.
The offering comes after a banner year for Philippine equity
capital markets in 2012 when a record $2.53 billion was raised
from IPOs and follow-on deals. The country's benchmark index
is up nearly 17 percent so far in 2013, making it the
best performer in Asia ex-Japan.
LT Group said in a statement on Wednesday that it priced the
offer at 20.50 pesos each, the top of a marketing range of
18-20.50 pesos per share. The original fundraising amount was
$793 million with an overallotment of $199 million that was
exercised.
"It's fairly expensive. It's difficult to see the upside at
this point, but if you're a long-term investor, most likely
there is," said Jose Mari Lacson, head of research at brokerage
Campos, Lanuza & Co.
The offer was priced a marginal discount to LT Group's last
traded price of 20.70 pesos. LT Group shares were suspended on
Wednesday ahead of the release of pricing announcement.
The boom in new listings in Southeast Asian markets such as
Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines has helped
investment banks compensate for a drop-off in larger
Asia-Pacific markets like Hong Kong, China and Singapore.
This year's large listings in the region include Thailand's
record $2.13 billion IPO by an infrastructure fund of Bangkok
SkyTrain operator this month. Indonesia's PT Matahari Department
Store raised $1.3 billion in a share sale in March and
Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust, a Temasek
Holdings-backed real estate investment trust, conducted a $1.3
billion IPO in February.
UBS tops equity underwriting in Southeast Asia so
far in 2013, excluding the LT Group's offer, according to
Thomson Reuters data, closely followed by JPMorgan, with
Morgan Stanley at a distant third place.
UBS has led league tables in the Philippines for a third
consecutive year, handling $725.4 million worth of deals so far
in 2013, before the LT Group deal.
LT Group's deal surpasses a previous record for a
Philippines equity offering set by Cebu Pacific Air Inc's $620.8
million initial public offering in 2010, Thomson Reuters data
showed. The figures exclude rights issues that tend to come with
commitments from major shareholders.
LT Group's offering received commitments worth nearly $500
million from a group of 11 cornerstone investors including
global investment firms such as Invesco Ltd, Waddell &
Reed Financial Inc and Wellington Management, Thomson
Reuters publication IFR reported.
Cornerstone investors in the Philippines are free to sell
their shares any time they want, unlike in Hong Kong where they
get guaranteed allocations in exchange for holding the shares
for a fixed amount of time, typically three months.
The sale will also help boost liquidity in the thinly traded
stock. Tan-controlled Tangent Holdings Corp controlled 89.6
percent of LT Group's outstanding stock before the offering.
Tan is Philippines' second-richest man and his business
empire spans banks, real estate and air transportation. LT
Group, formerly known as Tanduay Holdings Inc, is a holding
company with interests in Philippine National Bank,
Eton Properties Philippines Inc, Philippine Airlines
, and Tan's unlisted firms Fortune Tobacco Corp and Asia
Brewery Inc.
Up to 35 percent of the proceeds will be invested in Asia
Brewery Inc, Tanduay Distillers Inc and Eton Properties
Philippines Inc and up to 30 percent to boost group's banking
business, and up 30 percent to repay loans.
UBS AG acted a sole bookrunner on the share
offering.
($1 = 41.3800 Philippine pesos)
(Additional reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by
Denny Thomas, Edwina Gibbs and Matt Driskill)