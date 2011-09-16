RPT-WRAPUP 1-Foreign investors bullish on Philippine mining, eyes reforms

(Repeating from late on Thursday)
By Erik dela Cruz
MANILA, Sept 15 Foreign investors are bullish in
pursuing mining ventures in the Philippines, with few signs of a
slowdown in mineral demand from Asian neighbours such as China,
but policy bottlenecks are hampering a faster flow of
investments to the sector.
The Philippine government expects new investments in its
minerals industry to reach $2.8 billion this year, double an
earlier forecast and the highest annual figure since the sector
was fully opened to foreign investors in 2005.
But new investments in just seven major projects expected to
start from 2012 to 2016, including the giant Tampakan
copper-gold project, would run up to $11 billion, Environment
Secretary Ramon Paje said.
These major projects include the $1.3 billion nickel project
of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co set to operate by 2013 and
the $1 billion Silangan copper-gold project of Philex Mining
Corp , both in Surigao del Norte.
The $1.8 billion Kingking copper-gold project of CGA Mining
Ltd and St Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd is
another venture set to raise the country's mining output.
Still, the mining industry believes more money would flow
into developing the country's estimated $1 trillion mineral
resources if the government fixes policy discords and reforms
the mining application process to make it easier for investors
to enter the sector.
"We are ready to help our economy and invest in our country,
but we also need the DENR (Department of Environment and Natural
Resources) to act on the permits to enable the industry to move
forward," Philip Romualdez, president of the Chamber of Mines of
the Philippines which groups the country's large-scale miners,
told a mining conference.
TEST CASE: TAMPAKAN
The industry group said a moratorium on processing mining
applications was stalling growth in the sector and hurting the
broader economy, but Paje said Manila plans to restart the
approval process soon.
"The immediate action plan now is to lift the moratorium on
the acceptance and grant of mining applications," Paje said,
adding his department would review appeals from 30 percent of
rejected applications, and formulate guidelines for public
bidding of exploration areas and joint ventures in mining deals.
The mining regulator, Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB),
last month rejected more than two-thirds of pending mining
applications after an eight-month review aimed at getting rid of
mining speculators. The agency suspended the acceptance and
granting of mining permits during the review.
Paje also said he was hopeful a local government ban on
open-pit mining that is threatening the $5.9 billion Tampakan
project, Southeast Asia's largest copper-gold prospect, would be
removed this year.
Sagittarius Mines Inc, which is developing Tampakan, said
its shareholders global miner Xstrata Plc and Indophil
Resources NL , were committed to the project despite the
ban, although it was concerned about its potential impact on the
mining venture. <ID:nL3E7KF19P>
"We're encouraged by the significant stakeholder support,"
Mark Williams, Sagittarius general manager, told reporters. "We
are hopeful of a timely resolution."
Indophil said it was exploring for more gold projects in the
Philippines, particularly in the northern Benguet province and
in southern Mindanao, while it awaits regulatory approvals for
Tampakan, a sign that investors see big opportunities in the
country.
Canadian firm TVI Pacific Inc said it expects to
extend the life of its Canatuan copper mine in southern
Philippines beyond 2013 and is looking at other prospects, such
as gold mining, to boost output.
"The Philippines is very attractive," Clifford James, TVI
Pacific chairman, told reporters after a presentation at the
conference. "I've been here for a long time and we moved slowly
in making things better. But now I'm very confident that things
will improve."
"We're fine, we're very happy to be here," he said.
